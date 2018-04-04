CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX remained flat at $$27.92 during midday trading on Friday. 247,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,534. The stock has a market cap of $1,098.49, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $68,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $114,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,074 shares of company stock worth $3,430,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

