CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $64,907.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003116 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Qryptos, COSS and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00701973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184614 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,339,393 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is blog.canya.com.au. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Cryptopia, AEX, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, COSS, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.