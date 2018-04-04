Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys 23,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider Capital Alliance Group Inc. bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$18,095.00.

Capital Alliance Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Capital Alliance Group Inc. bought 7,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$5,320.00.

CIBT Education Group stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.72. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,708. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$0.96.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of C$14.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.40 to C$1.43 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/capital-alliance-group-inc-buys-23500-shares-of-cibt-education-group-inc-mba-stock-updated.html.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc is an education and student-housing investment company focused on the global education market. The Company’s business operations include education, media communications, income producing property and real estate development. Its business units include CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.