Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd accounts for about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 171.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 552,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd during the third quarter valued at $5,593,000.

MUB stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $108.21 and a twelve month high of $111.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.2079 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

