SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632,815 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 23.0% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.43% of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $73,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

About SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

