Capricoin Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Capricoin has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $228,127.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00013002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046551 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.