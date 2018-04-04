Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,159 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Steris by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Steris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Steris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Steris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,974,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steris by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 58,953 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $5,364,723.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock worth $7,178,536 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7,921.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.17 million. Steris had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Steris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

