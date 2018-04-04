Carboncoin Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million (CRYPTO:CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Carboncoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $482.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,019,047 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

