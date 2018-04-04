Cardlytics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics’ (NASDAQ:CDLX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 21st. Cardlytics had issued 5,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $70,200,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Cardlytics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

CDLX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 203,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27. The company has a market cap of $292.54 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

