Carnival (CUK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 226,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,172. Carnival has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13,523.69, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,957. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 329,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $12,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 170,788 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 50,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

