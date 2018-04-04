Carnival plc (CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald Sells 5,000 Shares

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $322,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arnold W. Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Arnold W. Donald sold 3,000 shares of Carnival stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. 210,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,523.69, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after buying an additional 170,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after buying an additional 329,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 377,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 268,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

