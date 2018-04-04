Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20,432.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.30. 90,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.41, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $283.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.59 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states.

