Casey’s General Stores (CASY) & AutoNation (AN) Head to Head Comparison

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45 AutoNation 0 9 2 0 2.18

Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus target price of $122.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. AutoNation has a consensus target price of $50.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than AutoNation.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AutoNation does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 4.03% 12.70% 4.71% AutoNation 2.02% 16.24% 3.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $7.51 billion 0.55 $177.48 million $4.48 24.36 AutoNation $21.53 billion 0.20 $434.60 million $3.81 12.09

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Casey’s General Stores. AutoNation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats AutoNation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items. The Company operates approximately 1,930 stores. It operates approximately two distribution centers, through which the Company supply grocery and general merchandise items to its stores. Its general store typically carries over 3,000 food and nonfood items. The Company’s stores sell regional brands of dairy and bakery products, and approximately 90% of the stores offer beer. Its non-food items include tobacco products, health and beauty aids, school supplies, housewares, pet supplies, and automotive products.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 360 new vehicle franchises from 253 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

