Castleark Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Hotels Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $166.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9,108.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/castleark-management-llc-has-1-06-million-position-in-china-lodging-group-ltd-htht-updated-updated.html.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.