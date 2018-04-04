Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,049 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Lantheus worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lantheus by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $90,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy G. Healey sold 3,696 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $72,367.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,515.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $839,135. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $601.98, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/castleark-management-llc-has-4-47-million-holdings-in-lantheus-holdings-inc-lnth-updated-updated.html.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.