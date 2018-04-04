Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stake in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,230 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,839.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 32.74%. analysts predict that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

