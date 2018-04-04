Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,895 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.12% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 71,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2,142.49, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

