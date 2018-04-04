Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,179,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $84,722.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,078.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.98 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS set a $155.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/caterpillar-inc-cat-shares-bought-by-highpoint-advisor-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.