Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATY. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3,158.72, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 33,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $1,465,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $575,615.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $169,898.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $974,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $2,474,174. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 641.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

