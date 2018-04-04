Ccore Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ccore has a total market cap of $116,246.00 and $257.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00698597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00180713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

