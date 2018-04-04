CDW (CDW) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News articles about CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CDW earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.9097805135134 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get CDW alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDW from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 750,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10,485.50, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.08. CDW has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that CDW will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $290,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 13,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $1,000,672.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,843,084.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,269. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cdw-cdw-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-13.html.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.