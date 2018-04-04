Ceconomy (MTTRY) & Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Financial Contrast

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS: MTTRY) and Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ceconomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ceconomy has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Vitamin Shoppe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A Vitamin Shoppe -21.39% 3.13% 1.55%

Dividends

Ceconomy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Vitamin Shoppe does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceconomy and Vitamin Shoppe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitamin Shoppe 2 4 0 0 1.67

Vitamin Shoppe has a consensus price target of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Vitamin Shoppe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitamin Shoppe is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceconomy and Vitamin Shoppe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.48 billion 0.15 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion 0.08 -$252.15 million $0.39 10.51

Ceconomy has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe.

Summary

Ceconomy beats Vitamin Shoppe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. In addition, it offers professional consultancy services, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting in the area of digital products; provides services for advertisers to develop online campaigns. It has approximately 1,053 stores in Europe. Ceconomy AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats. The direct segment sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The manufacturing segment provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement products, and develops and markets its own branded products for both sales to third parties and for the VSI product assortment. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 900 brands, as well as its own brands. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 stores located in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily located in retail centers and standalone locations.

