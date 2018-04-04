Cel-Sci Co. (CVM) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Cel-Sci Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,860 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 965,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,978 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cel-Sci stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Cel-Sci Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Cel-Sci accounts for 0.3% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.88% of Cel-Sci as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Cel-Sci has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Cel-Sci (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Cel-Sci Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

