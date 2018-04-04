Celanese Co. (CE) Receives $114.81 Average PT from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS raised their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of CE traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,386. The stock has a market cap of $13,386.12, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Celanese has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 57.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

