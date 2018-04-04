Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Given $12.10 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Cementos Pacasmayo’s rating score has improved by 14.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cementos Pacasmayo an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 265,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. It operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.

