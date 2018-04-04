Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $6.43

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 10066141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $8.70 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $10.60) on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.62 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9,535.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

