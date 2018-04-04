Cemtrex (CETX) versus MTS Systems (MTSC) Critical Survey

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTS Systems has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemtrex and MTS Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

MTS Systems has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. Given MTS Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of MTS Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of MTS Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and MTS Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.26 $4.38 million N/A N/A MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.17 $25.08 million $2.22 23.29

MTS Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and MTS Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46% MTS Systems 7.22% 9.33% 3.39%

Summary

MTS Systems beats Cemtrex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications. The Sensors segment products are used by industrial machinery and mobile equipment manufacturers to automate the operation of their products for safety and end-user productivity. The Sensors segment manufactures products utilizing magnetostriction technology. Its technology, Temposonics, offers non-contact position sensing. Its Temposonics sensors provide position feedback for motion control systems. It also provides various service offerings, including calibration, maintenance, training and consulting. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.