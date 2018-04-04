Centamin (CELTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,414.01, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.54. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

