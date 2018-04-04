Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Conviction-Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.74) price target on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 156 ($2.19) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.39) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.60 ($2.55).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 154.35 ($2.17) on Monday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.90 ($2.72).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/centamin-cey-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.