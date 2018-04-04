Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Houston Lighting & Power (CNP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,116 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Houston Lighting & Power were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Houston Lighting & Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,968,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,198,000 after buying an additional 554,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 394,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,693,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,096,000 after buying an additional 143,291 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Houston Lighting & Power by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,350,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 2,578,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Milton Carroll sold 43,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $1,179,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,894 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Houston Lighting & Power in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,629.68, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49. Houston Lighting & Power has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Houston Lighting & Power had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houston Lighting & Power Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

