Centra (CTR) Trading Down 70.4% Over Last 7 Days

Centra (CURRENCY:CTR) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Centra has traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar. Centra has a market cap of $8.53 million and $147.93 million worth of Centra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centra token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00700405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00179562 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035979 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Centra’s launch date was July 23rd, 2017. Centra’s total supply is 98,272,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centra is medium.com/@Centra. Centra’s official Twitter account is @Centra_Card and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centra is /r/CentraTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Centra is www.centra.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centra Tech has designed a multi-blockchain debit card that connects to a smart wallet that is safe, secure, and more importantly insured. Centra currently supports 8+ major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC20 Tokens, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Zcash, & Monero with more to come. Centra team designed a platform to create a global account solution for anyone who lack banking resources. Centra Tech is also launching a platform called Coin Bay (www.cBay.io) which will be the world's first Amazon style store that is designed to be cryptocurrency acceptable. “

Centra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Centra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centra must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centra using one of the exchanges listed above.

