Century Aluminum (CENX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CENX. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,432.52, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.73 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/century-aluminum-cenx-given-new-25-00-price-target-at-cowen.html.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.