Century Aluminum (CENX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 11th.

CENX stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,432.52, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,073,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 629,762 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $7,751,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 95,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,823 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

