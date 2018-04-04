Century Casinos (CNTY) & Capcom (CCOEY) Financial Analysis

Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 4.06% 7.35% 4.88% Capcom N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Century Casinos does not pay a dividend. Capcom pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Century Casinos and Capcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67 Capcom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. Capcom has a consensus target price of $17.84, suggesting a potential downside of 17.71%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Capcom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Capcom shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of -5.22, indicating that its share price is 622% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Capcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.50 $6.25 million $0.45 17.53 Capcom $806.32 million 7.28 $79.27 million $0.37 58.59

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Capcom on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc. (Century Bets). The United States segment comprises Century Casino & Hotel-Central City, and Century Casino & Hotel-Cripple Creek. The Poland segment consists of Casinos Poland. The Corporate and Other segment comprises Cruise Ships and other. The Company owns casino operations in North America; holds interest in casinos throughout Poland; holds a racetrack and entertainment center (REC) in Canada and the pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta; manages a casino in Aruba, and provides gaming services in Argentina.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes, and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game settings collections; licenses music CDs and licensed merchandise; and develops game content into movie and TV animation programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

