CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Holdings Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,289,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,462 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 1,216.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,561 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CenturyLink by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,521,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,354,000 after acquiring an additional 546,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CenturyLink by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenturyLink alerts:

CenturyLink stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17,428.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.79. CenturyLink has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CenturyLink will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenturyLink from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/centurylink-ctl-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

CenturyLink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.