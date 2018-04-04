Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $19,290.64, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

