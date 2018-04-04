Cerus (CERS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. 151,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,938. Cerus has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $681.68, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 139.06% and a negative return on equity of 154.46%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence M. Corash purchased 150,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,462,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $69,685 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cerus by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

