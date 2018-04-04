CF Industries (CF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.66.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 3,301,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,543.15, a P/E ratio of -148.44, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

