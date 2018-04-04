CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CF Industries worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CF Industries by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

CF Industries stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,802.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

