Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Champions Oncology (CSBR) Stock Price

Headlines about Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Champions Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CSBR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,100. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.75.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 854.38% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

