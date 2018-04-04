Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $465,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,438. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

