Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.

Charles Claude Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 9th, Charles Claude Downie bought 25,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,750.00.

Shares of CVE EPL remained flat at $C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,868. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Charles Claude Downie Buys 55,000 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/charles-claude-downie-purchases-55000-shares-of-eagle-plains-resources-ltd-epl-stock-updated.html.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a junior resource company holding properties in Western Canada for the purpose of exploring for, and the development of mineral resources. The Company controls over 40 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum and rare earth (REE) mineral projects, three of which are under option agreements with third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.