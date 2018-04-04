Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. 3,301,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,820. The stock has a market cap of $71,309.20, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $103,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at $87,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $16,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,251 shares of company stock valued at $50,343,908. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,858,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $161,834,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,425 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,125,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,733 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 851.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,492,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

