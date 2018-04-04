ChatCoin Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, Lbank and EXX. ChatCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.23 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Lbank, BigONE, ZB.COM and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

