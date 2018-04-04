Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Shares Sold by Sabby Management LLC

Sabby Management LLC trimmed its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,423 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Check Cap worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Check Cap Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $9.98, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Check Cap from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

