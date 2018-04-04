Investors Purchase High Volume of Cheetah Mobile Put Options (CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,229 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,812.65, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 3.46.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.91. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Sensato Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

