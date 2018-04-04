Chemical Financial (CHFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chemical Financial to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ:CHFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 374,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,265. Chemical Financial has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,843.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. analysts expect that Chemical Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 5,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $331,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $364,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,758. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,686,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,630,000 after acquiring an additional 146,917 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,981,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,931,000 after acquiring an additional 306,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

