Chemours (CC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

CC stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8,576.81, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.95. Chemours has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,280.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,967,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 59,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

