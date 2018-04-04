Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Peel Hunt

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 195 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Chemring Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 211 ($2.96) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214 ($3.00).

LON CHG remained flat at $GBX 200 ($2.81) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.91).

In other news, insider Michael Flowers sold 49,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £95,616.06 ($134,216.82).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC is engaged in offering solutions to protect defense and security markets. The Company operates through three segments: Countermeasures, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air, sea and land platforms, and land-based electronic warfare equipment; Sensors & Electronics, which is engaged in the development and manufacture of improvised explosive device (IED) detection equipment, chemical and biological threat detection equipment, IED electronic countermeasures, network protection technologies and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and Energetic Systems, which is engaged in the development, procurement and manufacture of signals and illumination devices and payloads, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile and ammunition components, propellants, warheads, fuses, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials.

