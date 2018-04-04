Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Yorkville Capital Management LLC

Yorkville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 4.3% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 12,185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,812,000 after buying an additional 973,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,058,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,869,000 after buying an additional 804,825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,451,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,841,000 after buying an additional 2,255,582 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 92.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,655,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,600,000 after buying an additional 1,273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,465,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of LNG opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

